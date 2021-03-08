Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: CDC Unveils Highly-Anticipated Guidelines For Those Who Are Fully Vaccinated
News

Wayward Woman From Rockland Turns Up In Glen Rock

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Glen Rock police
Glen Rock police Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A lost Rockland County senior was found at a dry cleaners in Glen Rock, authorities said.

Responding to the Prospect Street business, Officer Sarah Orsita found the distraught 74-year-old woman from Spring Valley, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

She told Orsita that she’d became lost while traveling from home – a distance a little over 17 miles.

The officer tried to give her directions, but the woman remained confused, he said.

So Orsita contacted a friend of the woman who came to Glen Rock to pick her up, the chief said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.