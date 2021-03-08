Wayward Woman From Rockland Turns Up In Glen Rock

A lost Rockland County senior was found at a dry cleaners in Glen Rock, authorities said.

Responding to the Prospect Street business, Officer Sarah Orsita found the distraught 74-year-old woman from Spring Valley, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

She told Orsita that she’d became lost while traveling from home – a distance a little over 17 miles.

The officer tried to give her directions, but the woman remained confused, he said.

So Orsita contacted a friend of the woman who came to Glen Rock to pick her up, the chief said.

