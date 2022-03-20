Watch: Two Proud Pigs Square Off Against Black Bear During Altercation In Region

A brand-new video shows two pigs fighting a black bear that crawled into their pen in Connecticut.

WTNH, the ABC-TV affiliate in New Haven, published the video on Friday, March 18, which was sent from the owner of the pigs in the Litchfield County town of New Milford.

The Ring camera footage shows the pigs fighting and chasing away a black bear after the bear crawled into their pen.

The owner, Kevin David, told the news outlet the pigs are doing well and he believes the bear is a cub.

Watch the full video on the WTNH YouTube channel.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.