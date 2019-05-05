Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Warwick Driver Among Three Seriously Injured When Teen Tries Passing Car, Crashes Into Traffic

Cecilia Levine
Three people were hospitalized with serious injuries from a Saturday crash in Jefferson, authorities said.
Three people, including an Orange County resident, were hospitalized with serious injuries sustained in a head-on crash in Jefferson, New Jersey, authorities said.

Naiomy Rivera, 18 of Somerset, was headed eastbound on Berkshire Valley Road when she attempted to pass another car, striking a 2015 Honda CRV headed westbound head on around 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jefferson Police Sgt. Joseph Kratzel said.

Rivera, her 15-year-old passenger and the 29-year-old Honda driver from Warwick were all taken to Saint Clare's Denville and Dover with serious injuries, Kratzel said.

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office, Sheriff’s Office and Jefferson police are investigating. Charges are pending after the investigation is complete.

