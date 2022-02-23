Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice
Warning Issued After Card Skimmer Found At Bank In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
M&T Bank in Wesley Hills.
M&T Bank in Wesley Hills. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police have issued a warning after a card skimmer was found at a Rockland County bank.

The Ramapo Police Department said they are investigating several incidents of skimmer devices installed on ATMs at local banks.

The department is warning customers at banks and other ATMs to check for any suspicious equipment when using the machine.

"Notify the bank or your local police department if you observe any suspicious equipment or activity at an ATM," the department said.

One skimmer was reportedly found at the M&T Bank on Route 306 in Wesley Hills.

Customers should also check their bank accounts for any unauthorized withdrawals. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.