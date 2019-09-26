Wanted Violent Felon Nabbed Following Chase, Struggle In Rockland

A man on parole for a violent felony who was wanted for absconding parole was nabbed after a brief struggle with police in Rockland.

Alex Sostre, 52, of Spring Valley, was arrested around 2:30 a.m., Thursday, Sept. 26, after a Spring Valley officer on patrol at the Transit Center noticed a man walking in the parking lot, said Officer Matthew Galli.

Sostre, who attempted to flee when he saw the officer, was captured after a brief foot pursuit and struggle, police said.

In 2014, Sostre was sentenced to five years in prison after admitting to slashing a man with a knife during a fight after repeatedly punching him. Following his release from prison, he was ordered to serve five years probation.

He was charged with resisting arrest and obstruction of governmental administration and remanded to the Rockland County Jail on the parole warrant.

