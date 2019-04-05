Wanted: Man Accused Of Using Fake Check In $1.4K Hudson Valley Purchase

Have you seen him?

An alert has been issued by New York State Police investigators regarding Mohamed Dicko, who is wanted by police and the Town of Lewisboro Court stemming from a grand larceny charge levied in August last year.

According to police, Dicko, 43, allegedly used a forged check to purchase more than $1,400 worth of vehicle parts from a motor vehicle dealership in Lewisboro.

Investigators described Dicko as 5-foot-8, weighing approximately 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in the Bronx. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact police in Lewisboro by calling (914) 769-2600 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov.

