News

Volunteer Ambulance Corps Captain In Rockland Charged With Four Felonies For Larceny, DA Says

A volunteer paramedic in the Hudson Valley is facing charges for allegedly misappropriating thousands of dollars from the Sloatsburg Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

Capt. Matthew Gannon was arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 13 on multiple larceny charges connected to the financial troubles that plagued the organization, the Rockland County District Attorney announced.

Specifically, Gannon was charged with:

  • Grand larceny;
  • Falsifying business records;
  • Offering a false statement for filing;
  • Scheme to defraud.

Each of the charges against Gannon, 53, was a felony.

Gannon allegedly misappropriated $22,163, according to the District Attorney’s Office. The charges come following an investigation that was launched earlier this summer into the misappropriation of funds within the Sloatsburg Volunteer Community Ambulance Corps.

"The Village is deeply saddened and disappointed that another public servant has betrayed the trust of our community for financial gain," Sloatsburg Mayor Carl Wright stated. "The public health and safety were also threatened with the turmoil and demise of the  Sloatsburg Ambulance Corps. It is a private organization and for many decades was comprised of dedicated, competent, and honest individuals." 

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh noted that the investigation is ongoing and more charges could be coming for Gannon.

“The arrest of a member of the volunteer emergency services of Rockland is always a sad day in the county,” he said. “The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office will be conducting a historical forensic audit to determine if any further criminal activity occurred and whether additional criminal charges are warranted.“ 

Following his arraignment in Sloatsburg Village Justice Court, Gannon was released and is scheduled to appear back in court at a later date to respond to the charges.

