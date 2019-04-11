Visitors To Woodbury Common May Have Been Exposed To Measles

Recent visitors to Woodbury Common may have been exposed to the measles after a New York City resident with a confirmed case of measles visited the mega shopping area, according to the Orange County Health Department.

The infected person visited the shopping area between the hours of 4 to 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, the department said in a news release.

Areas the person visited included Nike Factory Store and Sayki Men’s Fashion Store, they added.

Anyone who visited the property outside of this timeframe is not at risk from this particular exposure, the department said.

Shoppers who visited those stores or the nearby area, during that timeframe should monitor themselves for signs or symptoms of the measles through Sunday, April 21, the Orange County Health Department said.

Anyone who becomes sick, or experiences the early signs of the measles, such as runny nose, cough, slight fever, should contact a health care provider and seek help. They should call first, and not walk into a clinic or emergency room in order not to infect others.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease caused by a virus that is spread by direct contact with nasal or throat secretions of infected people.

The Woodbury Common case comes on the heels of other high-profile measles reports and outbreaks in Westchester, Rockland, and in Brooklyn, predominately isolated in Orthodox Jewish communities.

Orange County has 17 confirmed cases of measles, county officials said. Currently, there are eight confirmed cases in Westchester County, 173 in Rockland County, and 285 in Brooklyn.

Orange County providers or community members can get more information about measles by calling the New York State Department of Health toll-free Measles Information Line at (888) 364-4837.

