Videos Of Students In Hudson Valley Using Racist Language Being Probed

Kathy Reakes
School district officials are investigating a series of 'racially insensitive' videos that are circulating on social media.
School district officials are investigating a series of 'racially insensitive' videos that are circulating on social media.

An investigation is underway after an area school district became aware of videos featuring "racially insensitive language" by students.

The videos, currently circulating on social media among Northern Westchester students in the Lakeland Central School District who attend Lakeland High School in Shrub Oak and Walter Panas High School in Cortlandt Manor came to the attention of district officials earlier this week, the district said on Wednesday, June 3.

"Based on initial findings, these incidents appear to have taken place in the past, several years ago, and are now being recirculated," said Superintendent of Schools Dr. George Stone.

Stone said in a Facebook post that it is important for students to remember that any behavior that violates the Code of Conduct, and/or leads to a DASA investigation, even when school is not in session, will be investigated thoroughly.

"Given the tragic and unsettling death of George Floyd in late May, our country is upset, grieving, angry, and demanding action and justice," Stone said. "While these videos are never acceptable, they are particularly unacceptable at this time."

Currently, he added, teachers are working on ways to address issues such as racism, social justice, and discrimination, among other topics.

"We ask everyone, at this time, to be a part of the solution, not the problem," Stone added.

The investigation into the videos is ongoing. Stone said those found to have violated any rules will face the appropriate consequences.

