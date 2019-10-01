Contact Us
News

Video: Woman Climbs Into Lion's Den At Bronx Zoo, Appears To Taunt Animal

Zak Failla
A woman thought it clever to jump into the lion's cage at the Bronx Zoo.
A woman thought it clever to jump into the lion's cage at the Bronx Zoo. Video Credit: Instagram via @realsobrino

A trespasser at the Bronx Zoo was able to escape unharmed after she leaped into the African lion exhibit and appeared to taunt one of the animals in a video that went viral on social media over the weekend.

The woman, donning a gray T-shirt and black pants, hopped over the barrier at the zoo on Saturday, Sept. 28, and could be seen dancing in front of a lion who gave her a death stare. The video was later posted on Instagram and went viral.

Officials said the woman was able to exit the exhibit before the lion reacted to her unexpected visit. Her name has not been released, and no injuries were reported. It is unclear if the woman will face any prosecution.

“Bronx Zoo staff received a report that an individual had climbed over a visitor safety barrier,” zoo officials said in a statement. “This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death.

"Barriers and rules are in place to keep both visitors, staff and animals safe. We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers.”

