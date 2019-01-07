Contact Us
Video: See It? Fireball Dazzles New York, East Coast

Cecilia Levine
Video via Jeremy Settle
Video via Jeremy Settle Video Credit: AMS American Meteor Society
Fireball in New Jersey Photo Credit: AMS via Jeremy Settle

Several people in New York reported seeing a fireball that tore across the area Wednesday

The American Meteor Society received more than 190 reports from Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland and North Carolina between 6:35 a.m. and 6:45 a.m.

The fireball was traveling from northeast to southwest and ended its flight somewhere in the Atlantic Ocean, northeast of Norfolk, V.A., the AMS said.

News12's assistant news director, Jeremy Settle, posted a video of the alleged meteor darting across the sky in West New York.

"A fireball is another term for a very bright meteor, generally brighter than magnitude -4, which is about the same magnitude of the planet Venus as seen in the morning or evening sky," the AMS said.

"Several thousand meteors of fireball magnitude occur in the earth’s atmosphere each day. The vast majority of these, however, occur over the oceans and uninhabited regions, and a good many are masked by daylight."

Additionally, the brighter the fireball, the more rare is the event, the organization said.

"So, if you saw this one: congrats, it’s a nice way start the year."

