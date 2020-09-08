Victim Of Meryl Streep's Nephew's Hamptons Road-Rage Incident To File Hate Crime Suit

Meryl Streep’s nephew, a New Canaan High School graduate, could be facing more trouble following a road rage incident on Long Island that left his victim with life-threatening injuries.

Charles Harrison Streep, 31, allegedly assaulted his 18-year-old victim in the parking lot of a Chase Bank on Main Street in East Hampton on Monday, Aug. 24, causing “serious head trauma,” East Hampton Village Police said in a press release.

The teenager was airlifted to Stony Brook Hospital within an hour after the attack, where he underwent emergency surgery that included the removal of his skull cap to stem bleeding from his brain.

His lawyers say that he is now suffering from cognitive issues and is “facing a long and uncertain recovery.”

In response, lawyers for his teenage victim announced that they will be filing a lawsuit on Wednesday, Sept. 9 seeking compensatory and punitive damages.

The lawsuit is expected to be filed in the Supreme Court of New York County, where Streep has a permanent residence, not in the Hamptons, where he maintains a summer home.

In advance of the lawsuit, Streep’s victim’s lawyers released photos that show the college student after he was hospitalized with life-threatening and life-altering injuries.

“Our young client, an exceedingly hard-working local resident of East Hampton, was set to start his junior year at St. John’s University where he is studying, ironically, Criminal Justice,” they said. “Instead, he had to defer his attendance while he attempts to recover from his massive head injuries.“

On top of the civil lawsuit, Streep’s victim’s lawyers said they plan to ask the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office to prosecute the assault as a hate crime.

“Equally as appalling as the assault, Streep spewed racial epithets during the attack on our Hispanic client, which was captured on video and reviewed by detectives,” they said.

“We find it exceedingly ironic that Streep, who’s family, including his famous aunt, purport to sympathize with the plight of immigrants and working-class people everywhere, would unleash this violent and racially charged attack on this innocent, hardworking young man.”

