News

Victim Of Fatal Hudson Valley House Fire Was Teacher, Ex-HS Athlete

Joe Lombardi
Read More Stories
Roberto Pallas
Roberto Pallas Photo Credit: Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home

The victim of a fatal house fire that broke out earlier this week in Westchester is being remembered as a popular teacher and former high school athlete.

Roberto Eric Pallas was 33. 

The fire broke out in the Village of Mamaroneck at around noontime, Sunday, Nov. 7 in the basement at 518 Walnut St.

A 2006 graduate of Rye Neck High School, where he played both tennis and basketball, he received a Bachelor’s degree from Hofstra University in 2010. 

He had worked in customer service as a supervisor for Tommie Copper in Armonk. He then became a teacher who taught English to elementary school students in Japan, "a place dear to his heart," according to his obituary.

"Roberto enjoyed nature and loved to hike," his obituary said. 

He climbed to the top of Mount Fuji in 2015 and "was able to take his mother with him on part of the journey," his obituary said.  "He was a lover of classical music and had made several trips to Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center. "

He is survived by his parents, Eric & Rosario, and brothers, Rudolph and Nicholas. 

A memorial gathering will take place on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home on East Boston Post Road in Mamaroneck.

A Memorial Mass will be on Friday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m. at St. Gregory the Great Roman Catholic Church on Halstead Avenue in Harrison.

