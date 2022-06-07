'Very Serious Matter' Causes Closure Of School District In Area

A Hudson Valley school district has canceled classes for the day as police investigate what officials describe as a "very serious matter."

Highland Falls-Fort Montgomery Central School District Acting Superintendent Michael McElduff announced on the evening of Monday, June 6, that all schools in the district would be closed on Tuesday, June 7.

McElduff said the district, located in Orange County, was made aware of a "concerning matter" at about 8:15 p.m. on Monday.

"The local police departments as well as the State Police are looking into this very serious matter," he said. "In order to ensure a complete and thorough investigation is undertaken to safeguard the welfare of the school community, the entire Highland Falls - Fort Montgomery Central School District will be closed tomorrow, Tuesday, June 7, 2022."

He did not provide specific details about what the matter was.

"We will continue to work collaboratively with both the local authorities and the State Police until we can conclude that all three buildings, staff and students are safe," he said. "Thank you again for your cooperation and understanding regarding this matter.

"As soon as the investigation is completed, an update will be sent to the entire school community. As always, the safety and welfare of our students, faculty and staff remain our highest priority."

