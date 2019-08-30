Vaping-Related Illnesses Climb In New York, Including Locally

The number of vaping-associated illnesses is spreading with 25 cases across New York State, including locally.

Currently, there are are 10 cases in the western part of the state, four in the Capital Region, four in Dutchess County, three in Westchester County, one on Long Island and three in New York City, said Jill Montag, a public information officer with the State Department of Health.

"The vast majority of cases under investigation in New York State involve people who report using THC," said Montag. "However, we are also investigating cases in which people report using both THC and nicotine products."

Nationwide, the Center for Disease Control said they are investigating more than 194 cases with one reported death in Illinois.

The department is recommending that anyone who uses vaping products and has concerning respiratory symptoms should stop using the product and consult their healthcare provider.

Symptoms in current patients have included headache, nausea, cough, fatigue, chest pain, shortness of breath, high fever, and diarrhea, department officials said.

"While many people consider vaping to be a less dangerous alternative to smoking cigarettes, it is not risk-free," said Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker. "These latest reports of pulmonary disease in people using vaping products in New York and other states are proof that more study is needed on the long-term health effects of these products."

The department said as the numbers increase, it is investigating reported symptoms and possible causes of the symptoms, including the types of product being vaped and the method of delivery. They are also working with the CDC and other states that are seeing similar cases.

For more information on the health concerns associated with e-cigarettes and similar vapor products, visit https://www.health.ny.gov/novape .

