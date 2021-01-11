Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
US Flags Flying At Half-Mast Through Wednesday Following Fatal Capitol Riots

Kristin Palpini
Attack on the Capitol Jan. 6
Attack on the Capitol Jan. 6 Photo Credit: By Tyler Merbler from USA - DSC09523-2, CC BY 2.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=98637510

Across the country, the American flag has been lowered as a sign of respect for law enforcement that died during the attack on the Capitol.

On Sunday, Jan. 10, Gov. Charlie Baker said the flags are being lowered in accordance with a presidential proclamation.

The lowered flags honor United States Capitol Police Officers Brian D. Sicknick and Howard Liebengood specifically, as well as all law enforcement, Baker said.

The American flag will be flown at half-mast until sunset on Wednesday, Jan. 13.

The half-mast order applies to all main or administration buildings of public institutions such as town and city halls, other state-owned or controlled buildings, and all state military installations.

On Jan. 6, a hoard of pro-Trump, anti-democracy rioters - who were encouraged to violence by the president - plowed their way through local police and smashed windows and doors to enter the Capitol Building where they went on to loot and riot at the epicenter of American power and government. 

While details are still being sussed out from the chaos, five people died in the mayhem, and 12 were seriously injured, according to CNN

