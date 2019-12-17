Uptick In Undocumented Immigrants At NY DMV Sites Reported After Green Light Law Takes Effect

Thousands of undocumented workers around New York State flooded area DMVs on Monday, Dec. 16, when the Green Light Law went into effect, allowing them to obtain valid driver’s licenses.

The Green Light Law, which was signed by New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this year, went into effect as of Monday, allowing more than 80,000 people statewide to receive a legal New York State license.

New York is the 13th state to provide licenses to illegal immigrants. Under the Driver's License Access and Privacy Act, driver license applicants who have never been issued a Social Security Number are eligible to apply.

Applicants looking to obtain a license will sell have to get a permit first and pass a road test before a license is issued. Officials are reportedly working with DMVs to ensure that no arrests are made by immigration agents.

To obtain a license, applicants will have to show a combination of documents that prove New York State residency, applicants’ names and their date of birth.

"The Green Light law is legal and enforceable," New York Attorney General Letitia James said. "We expect all public officials to comply with the law. As the state's chief law enforcement officer, I’ll continue to vigorously defend it.”

According to reports, there were hours-long lines at DMVs, with some lines snaking out the front door, leaving some applicants in the cold.

In Dutchess County, things were so hectic that officials announced that beginning on Tuesday, Dec. 17, they would only process driver’s license and permit applications for county residents.

The Green Light Law has come under fire by some Republicans and county clerks in charge of their DMV offices, claiming that the new measure is dangerous and creates a difficult situation. Some have gone so far as to attempt to sue to block the law, unsuccessfully.

In a statement, Lisa Koumajian, the Assistant Commissioner of Communications said that “the implementation date of the Green Light Law is mandated by statute, not the DMV.” She noted that the DMV has provided hands-on training and offered training sessions to assist with the transition.

“We invite any county clerk who feels inadequately prepared to implement the law to contact us so we can provide further instruction or clarification. The law applies to only one license transaction and the DMV is not creating a new license or overhauling the current process.

“The DMV has implemented the Green Light Law in a way that is consistent with our tried-and-true method of validating someone’s name using multiple proofs. Per the law, we will be accepting additional proof documents from customers and we are providing easy-to-use tools, such as document authentication devices and resource guides, to both state and county DMV staff to assist them.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.