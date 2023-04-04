Update: Trump Pleads Not Guilty To 34 Felonies, Report Says

This story has been updated.

Former President Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records at his arraignment in Manhattan Supreme Court Tuesday, April 4, the New York Times reports.

The 76-year-old Trump, who was twice impeached as president, surrendered just before 1:30 p.m. amid allegations he falsified business records leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

He was seen exiting an SUV and waving to supporters before entering the courthouse and being processed.

The case marks the first time in history that an American president, past or present, has been criminally charged.

Tuesday’s arraignment came more than a week after a grand jury voted to indict Trump following an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office.

The case centers around a $130,000 hush money payment that Trump allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels and another woman in the leadup to the 2016 presidential election to conceal an alleged affair.

Daniels has claimed that she slept with Trump in 2006, while he was married to his current wife and former first lady, Melania Trump. Mr. Trump has denied having a sexual relationship with Daniels, and has denied any wrongdoing in the case.

In New York, a felony conviction for falsifying business records carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

Prior to his arraignment, Trump called the move "so SURREAL" in a statement on Truth Social.

"WOW, they are going to ARREST ME," he said. "Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!"

Trump departed the courthouse at around 3:30 p.m. He is expected to return to Florida Tuesday evening, where he will address the charges in a speech at his home, Mar-a-Lago.

