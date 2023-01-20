Update: Route 304 Reopens After Fatal Crash In Rockland

This story has been updated.

A busy roadway in the region was closed for hours during an investigation following a fatal crash early in the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20.

The first arriving officer at the crash scene in Rockland County found two heavily damaged vehicles, a Hyundai Elantra which was in the middle of Route 304 in New City, and a Toyota Highlander which had traveled into the wooded area adjacent to the northbound lanes of the highway, said Detective Norm Peters, of the Clarkstown Police.

The New City Fire Engine Co performed an extrication on the Toyota Highlander in order to remove the two occupants.

The two were treated at the scene before being transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, Peters said.

The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's name has not been released due to notification of next of kin.

Route 304 was closed from E Phillips Hill Road to Squadron Boulevard in both directions until reopening at around 4:30 p.m.

Officers will be conducting an investigation, and drivers should expect this closure to last several hours, police said.

If anyone was in the area, witnessed the accident, or has video footage, please contact the Clarkstown Detective Bureau at 845-639-5840.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.