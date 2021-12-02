Unlikely Porch Pirate Steals Package In Region

After a Connecticut woman didn't receive the package she ordered, she did some digging and discovered an unlikely culprit in Fairfield County.

NBC Connecticut reported that Betsy Lockhart of the Town of Fairfield was looking forward to receiving a pair of hoop earrings she had ordered.

After she was notified that the package had arrived, she was unable to find it outside of her door, the news outlet reported.

When she checked the security footage, she saw that a possum was the thief.

She told NBC Connecticut that her husband went out searching for the sneaky possum, but the porch pirate was nowhere to be found.

Read the full report from NBC Connecticut here.

