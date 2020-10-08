Ulster County Herbalist Arrested For Threatening Her Apprentice, Police Say

A 74-year-old Ulster County herbalist who taught women to identify plants and initiated them as "Green Goddesses" and was arrested for choking a woman for incorrectly storing lettuce in 2018 allegedly threatened her apprentice with death for asking too many questions, said police.

According to the Saugerties Police Department, Susun S. Weed of Saugerties repeatedly threatened her victim, who was a student in her two-week herbal medicine course, called a "Green Goddess Workshop," on several occasions between Saturday, Sept. 12 and Thursday, Sept. 17. She used several threatening phrases, according to police, including "I'm going to kill you" and "If you ask more questions I'm going to (expletive deleted) flatten you," which led the victim to fear for her safety.

She was charged with the misdemeanor of second-degree harassment.

The course, which costs 75 dollars per night, includes lessons in making medicinal remedies, talking stick ceremonies, a visit to a moon lodge and guidance in "connecting with your green ally."

On July 2, 2018, Weed turned herself in to police after her alleged victim reported that Weed had told her she was "choking the lettuce" when she didn't leave enough air in the bag before resealing it, then choked her. At that time, she was charged with the misdemeanor of criminal obstruction of breathing and blood circulation.

Weed was released after the most recent incident on an appearance ticket for the town of Saugerties court later in October.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.