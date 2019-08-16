Tyson Recalls Weaver Frozen Chicken Patties

Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling nearly 40,000 pounds of its Weaver brand of frozen chicken patties that could be contaminated with extraneous materials, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

The frozen, fully cooked chicken items were produced on Jan. 31, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

26-oz. resealable plastic bags containing “Weaver CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES BREADED CHICKEN BREAST PATTIES WITH RIB MEAT” with a best if used by date of “Jan312020” and lot code 0319PBF0617, 0319PBF0618, 0319PBF0619, 0319PBF0620, 0319PBF0621, 0319PBF0622, 0319PBF0623, or 0319PBF0600 represented on the label.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-13456” printed on the back of the resealable plastic bag. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

To view the product labels, click here.

FSIS said it's concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions about the recall can call or text Tyson Foods' Consumer Relations hotline at (855) 382-3101.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

