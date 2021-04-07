Tyson Recalls Millions Of Pounds Of Chicken Products Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

Tyson Foods has issued a recall for about 8.5 million pounds of ready-to-eat, frozen chicken products because they may be contaminated with Listeria.

The brands were produced between Dec. 26, 2020, and April 13, 2021, according to an announcement by the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The items were shipped nationwide to retailers and institutions, including hospitals, nursing facilities, restaurants, schools, and Department of Defense locations.

FSIS was notified of two persons ill with listeriosis on Wednesday, On June 9. Working in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and state public health partners, FSIS determined there is evidence linking the illnesses to pre-cooked chicken produced at Tyson Foods Inc.

Click here to view the list of products that have been recalled.

Click here to view the labels of those products that have been recalled.

