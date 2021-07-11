Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Tyson Chicken Recall Expands To Nearly 9 Million Pounds, USDA Says

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
One of the labels of the products in the recall.
One of the labels of the products in the recall. Photo Credit: FSIS

A Tyson Foods recall of ready-to-eat frozen chicken has expanded, now including an additional 500,000 pounds of the products. 

The company is now recalling 8,955,296 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The United States Department of Agriculture announced the update on Thursday, July 8.

The recall was initially announced on July 3.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that three illnesses have been linked to the products, and one person has died.

The products were produced between Dec. 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021, the USDA said.

Click here to view the list of products that have been recalled.

Click here to view the labels of those products that have been recalled.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.