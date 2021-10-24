Contact Us
Two US Companies Recall Onions Due To Possible Health Risk

Nicole Valinote
One of the recalled product labels
One of the recalled product labels Photo Credit: Potandon Produce LLC

Two companies have announced recalls of their onion products due to possible salmonella contamination.

HelloFresh and Potandon Produce LLC both announced the recalls on Saturday, Oct. 23, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a statement on Wednesday, Oct. 20, that a salmonella outbreak that has caused illnesses in 37 states was linked to onions.

"Do not eat, sell, or serve red, white, or yellow onions imported from Mexico and distributed US-wide by ProSource Inc.," the CDC said on Wednesday.

Potandon Produce said its recall was initiated after the company was informed that it sold onions recalled by ProSource Produce LLC.

That recall includes the popular Green Giant brand whole yellow onions in 2-, 3- and 5-pound bags delivered between July 9 and Aug. 6 of this year. For more info on that recall, check the company's website here.

The company said the recall includes the following products:

HelloFresh also reported that it is issuing a recall of all onions consumers received from Wednesday, July 7, through Wednesday, Sept. 8.

The company said the following product codes are included in the recall:

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

