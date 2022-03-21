Two Schools In Hudson Valley Go Remote After Social Media Threats

Two schools in the Hudson Valley have moved to remote learning following a social media threat.

Both Poughkeepsie Middle School and Poughkeepsie High School will be operating on a remote learning schedule on Monday, March 21, due to the social media threat made against both schools, according to a message on the district's website.

Students and staff are expected to engage in remote learning using the one-hour delay schedule, the district said.

"Parents should check their child's social media accounts and share any concerning material with law enforcement," the district added.

No other information was provided by either police or the district.

Both school communities should anticipate receiving an update on Monday, the district added.

The shutdown comes about a month after schools were closed on Tuesday, Feb. 22, and Wednesday, Feb. 23 after a threat on Snapchat involving a school shooting.

On Thursday, Feb. 24, a middle school student was accused of threatening to bring a gun to school.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

