Two NY Girls Last Seen Together Have Been Missing For 10 Days

Police have asked the public for help locating two New York girls who have been missing for 10 days.

Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reportedly last seen leaving their home on Nelson Avenue in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to The New York City Police Department.

The NYPD reported that Scarlett and Mariah are stepsisters.

Police said Scarlett is described as being 5-foot-3, with black/blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, navy blue pants, and black and white sneakers.

Mariah is described as being 5-foot-4, with black hair, authorities reported. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue pants.

Police asked anyone with information about the girls' whereabouts to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

