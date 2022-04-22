Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Rockland County Capping Sales Tax On Gasoline
News

Two NY Girls Last Seen Together Have Been Missing For 10 Days

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Mariah Sanchez and Scarlett Rivera
Mariah Sanchez and Scarlett Rivera Photo Credit: New York City Police Department

Police have asked the public for help locating two New York girls who have been missing for 10 days.

Scarlett Rivera, age 14, and 13-year-old Mariah Sanchez were reportedly last seen leaving their home on Nelson Avenue in the Bronx at about 8 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, according to The New York City Police Department.

The NYPD reported that Scarlett and Mariah are stepsisters.

Police said Scarlett is described as being 5-foot-3, with black/blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, navy blue pants, and black and white sneakers.

Mariah is described as being 5-foot-4, with black hair, authorities reported. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and blue pants.

Police asked anyone with information about the girls' whereabouts to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.