Two New COVID-19 Exposure Sites ID'd In Rockland

Joe Lombardi
Two new sites for potential exposure to the novel strain of the coronavirus have been reported in Rockland County, which has a total of 15 positive COVID-19 cases and one of the six fatalities in the state linked to the virus.

Anyone who visited these locations may have been exposed to COVID-19 and must stay in quarantine until the end date listed for each location,  County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert.

ASHAR School

Located at 360 New Hempstead Road, New City

Potential Exposure: Friday, March 6

Quarantine must continue until March 20

Virgin Mary & St. Pachomius Coptic Orthodox Church

Located at 3 Swim Club Rd, Stony Point

Potential Exposure: Sunday, March 8, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Quarantine must continue until March 22

“As we are continuing to see community spread of COVID-19 in Rockland, I am advising all residents to practice ‘social distancing,’ which means remaining out of congregate settings, avoiding mass gatherings, and maintaining distance (approximately 6 feet or 2 meters) from others when possible,” said Ruppert.

Updated numbers of individuals under quarantine in Rockland are not currently available due to the rapidly changing nature of this situation. The Rockland County Health Department is following CDC and New York State Department of Health protocols.

