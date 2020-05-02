Two More Patients Being Tested In New York City For Coronavirus

Two more New Yorkers are being tested for the coronavirus after returning from trips to China and displaying symptoms of the deadly disease.

The latest patients - both under the age of 40 - recently returned from a trip to China and developed “fever and cough or shortness of breath without another common cause,” according to the city Department of Health and Mental Hygiene.

The patients are the fourth and fifth reported patients to be tested in New York City. Only one of the new patients has been hospitalized because “the other did not have symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization,” officials said. The second person will remain under “appropriate isolation precautions.”

“New York City is on high alert and prepared to handle any confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus,” NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “My message to New Yorkers remains the same: if you have the travel history and are exhibiting symptoms, please see your health provider immediately.”

There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has been conducting the testing.

According to the World Health Organization, as of Wednesday, Feb. 5, 25 countries have reported confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, including China, where 24,363 people had contracted the virus, or over 99 percent of all cases. In all other countries, 191 cases have contracted the virus.

New travel restrictions have been announced for flights entering the United States. The Department of Homeland Security said 11 airports, including Newark and JFK, will provide enhanced screenings for passengers who traveled in China within the last two weeks.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, the majority of foreign nationals who traveled in China within two weeks of their arrival will be denied entry. Exceptions will be made to the immediate family of U.S. citizens, permanent residents and flight crew.

There is currently no vaccine for the coronavirus, though health officials said that “everyday preventative actions can help stop the spread of the virus, including washing hands, avoiding contact with people who are sick and frequently cleaning or disinfecting objects and surfaces.

The Department of Health said the best way to avoid viruses during cold and flu season is:

Avoid exposure – Avoid close contact with people who are sick with fever and cough.

Wash hands frequently with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are unavailable, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away and wash your hands.

If someone in your home is sick, clean and disinfect high-touch surfaces such as doorknobs and faucet handles with a bleach solution. This is especially helpful during flu season, and any time.

Stay home when you are ill to avoid exposing others.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.