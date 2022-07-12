Two Killed, Including 7-Year-Old, After Boat Capsizes In Hudson River

Two people, including a 7-year-old boy, were killed after a boat with more than a dozen on board capsized in the Hudson River.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, July 12 in midtown Manhattan near the Intrepid off Pier 84 and West 46th Street.

A 50-year-old woman was killed when the vessel capsized, authorities said.

Two others are in critical condition including the captain and eight others pulled from the river are in stable condition, according to ABC 7.

The boat was reportedly chartered by family and friends.

The names of the victims have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

