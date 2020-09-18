Two Hudson Valley Properties Recommended For State, National Registers of Historic Places

An Episcopal church in Westchester County and a district that was once known for its violet industry in a small Dutchess County village have been recommended by the state's Board for Historic Preservation.

Extending over 250 buildings, including residential and commercial areas, the historic district of the village of Rhinebeck once led in the nation's production of violets.

While the village was already added to the state's historic register in 1979, a neighborhood established there especially for Irish and African American residents in the Platt Avenue area was not yet included.

While the area's many violet greenhouses are now gone, the grand former residences of so-called "violet-kings" Ethan A. Coon and Julius Vonderlinden lie within this newly acknowledged area.

The Zion Episcopal Church in Dobbs Ferry, the community's oldest-standing religious building, was also recognized in this year's list of recommendations.

First constructed in the 1830s in the Gothic Revival style, then expanded in the 1850s and 1870s, the building is still used for church services.

