Two Dead, One Missing After Plane Crashes Into House Near Area Airport

Joe Lombardi
A look at the house that became engulfed in flames after the crash. Photo Credit: WNBC Chopper 4
Emergency responders near the scene of the plane crash. Photo Credit: WABC 7 screen grab
The crash occurred on South Smith Road in Lagrangeville, just south of Sky Acres Airport and east of the Taconic State Parkway. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two people are dead and another is unaccounted for after a twin-engine plane with three people aboard crashed into a two-story home near a public-access airport in the area, igniting a fire in the house.

First reports of the incident in Dutchess County came at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

The plane, identified by the FAA as a Cessna 303, departed from Orange County Airport and stopped to refuel at Sky Acres in LaGrangeville. It was leaving Sky Acres en route to Republic Airport, located in East Farmingdale in Nassau County, when it crashed into a house on South Smith Road, about a mile south of the airport.

Earlier reports had said the plane had departed from Republic Airport.

The plane experienced some sort of engine trouble before it struck the side of the house, according to authorities. The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

The crash scene is about a mile south of Sky Acres Airport and just east of the Taconic State Parkway.

One of three men in the plane was killed. The other two men survived.

A person in the house died from injuries sustained in the crash. A man in the home is the person who is unaccounted. Another person in the home, a woman, was uninjured, state police said.

The identities of those who died have not yet been released.

Three dogs, a pair of golden retrievers and a Newfoundland, are also missing.

Hundreds of emergency responders rushed to the scene, with fire trucks, ambulances and state and local police vehicles throughout the area, and numerous road closures in the area Saturday afternoon and evening.

“We pray for all those involved in the plane crash," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said in a statement.

Molinaro said Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response, the Union Vale Fire Department, along with multiple other agencies remain on the scene and "we are grateful to all of our local first responders here at the site and those providing support."

"Many of these men and women expected to be in Red Hook celebrating the annual tradition of the Dutchess County Volunteer Firemen’s Association County Convention Parade," Molinaro said. "Instead, they once again answer the call of duty. We pray for their safety as they respond to this critical event.”

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

