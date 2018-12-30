Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Wind Advisory: Strong Gusts Up To 50 MPH Could Cause Power Outages
News

Two Dead After Boat Capsizes In Reservoir In Hudson Valley

Daily Voice
The Muscoot Reservoir near Old Bedford Road in Goldens Bridge, just west of I-684 and Route 22.
The Muscoot Reservoir near Old Bedford Road in Goldens Bridge, just west of I-684 and Route 22. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two men are confirmed to be dead after a boating accident that occurred early Tuesday morning in a reservoir in Northern Westchester, New York State Police said.

The incident occurred in the Muscoot Reservoir near Old Bedford Road in Goldens Bridge, just west of I-684 and Route 22, where state police and emergency responders are at the scene.

A fisherman in the area reported seeing the capsized fishing boat around 7 a.m. on New Year's Day, Jan. 1. The bodies were recovered shortly afterward.

It is unclear what caused the boat to capsize or if anyone else was aboard at the time it capsized.

The identities of the men have not yet been released.

State police said further updates will be provided as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.