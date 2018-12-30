Two Dead After Boat Capsizes In Reservoir In Hudson Valley

Two men are confirmed to be dead after a boating accident that occurred early Tuesday morning in a reservoir in Northern Westchester, New York State Police said.

The incident occurred in the Muscoot Reservoir near Old Bedford Road in Goldens Bridge, just west of I-684 and Route 22, where state police and emergency responders are at the scene.

A fisherman in the area reported seeing the capsized fishing boat around 7 a.m. on New Year's Day, Jan. 1. The bodies were recovered shortly afterward.

It is unclear what caused the boat to capsize or if anyone else was aboard at the time it capsized.

The identities of the men have not yet been released.

State police said further updates will be provided as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

