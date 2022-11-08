Twitter To Lay Off More Than 400 NYC Employees, State Filing Reports

Twitter is set to lay off more than 400 of its employees who are based in New York City, according to a newly-published state filing.

The company will lay off 418 employees who work at the company's office at 249 West 17th St. in New York City beginning Feb. 2, 2023, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Notice published on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

The filing listed the reason for the layoffs as "economic."

The news comes amid a wave of thousands of layoffs reportedly affecting nearly half of Twitter employees since Elon Musk took over as CEO of the social network company late in October.

"Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day," Musk tweeted on Friday, Nov. 4. "Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required.

CNBC reported on Friday, that five current or former Twitter employees have filed a lawsuit against the company, which alleges that they weren't given proper notice under the WARN Act.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Rockland and receive free news updates.