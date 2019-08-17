Twin-Engine Plane With Three Aboard Crashes Into House Near Area Airport

This story has been updated.

A twin-engine plane with three people aboard has crashed into a home near a public-access airport in the area, igniting a fire in the house.

First reports of the incident in Dutchess County came at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.

The plane, identified by the FAA as a Cessna 303, departed from Republic Airport, located in East Farmingdale in Nassau County.

The crash occurred on South Smith Road in Lagrangeville, about a mile south of Sky Acres Airport and just east of the Taconic State Parkway.

There has also been no word so far of any possible injuries, but emergency responders are reportedly working to locate any residents in the house. The conditions of the pilot and two passengers have not yet been released.

Hundreds of emergency responders are at the scene, with fire trucks, ambulances and state and local police vehicles throughout the area, and numerous road closures in the area.

“We pray for all those involved in the plane crash," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said in a statement.

Molinaro said Dutchess County Department of Emergency Response, the Union Vale Fire Department, along with multiple other agencies remain on the scene and "we are grateful to all of our local first responders here at the site and those providing support."

"Many of these men and women expected to be in Red Hook celebrating the annual tradition of the Dutchess County Volunteer Firemen’s Association County Convention Parade," Molinaro said. "Instead, they once again answer the call of duty. We pray for their safety as they respond to this critical event.”

More details on the crash will be released at a press briefing Saturday evening.

