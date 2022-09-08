‘Trusted Lieutenant’ Of Hudson Valley College Sex-Cult Leader Admits To Conspiracy

A former Westchester County college student who fell under the spell of convicted sex-cult leader Larry Ray has pleaded guilty to conspiring to launder money for his illegal dealings.

Isabella Pollok, age 31, a former student at Sarah Lawrence College, located near the border of Yonkers and Bronxville, who was described as Ray's "trusted lieutenant," pleaded guilty on Wednesday, Sept. 7 to one count related to Ray's twisted plot in Manhattan federal court.

Ray, now age 62, will be sentenced in December on more than a dozen charges, including extortion, sex trafficking, and racketeering conspiracy related to his scheme at the prestigious college. He faces life in prison.

During Wednesday's proceedings in a Manhattan federal court, Pollok switched her not guilty plea to guilty to a single charge of conspiracy to launder money, telling Judge Lewis J. Liman that she took part in the conspiracy and knew what she was doing was wrong and against the law, according to The New York Times.

Pollok faces a maximum of five years in prison during sentencing.

Ray built his cult of young coeds at the college after moving into his daughter's dorm room in 2010 after being released from prison stemming from a child custody dispute.

During his trial, many of the young women described Pollok as his "first lieutenant," collecting money and helping with sex trafficking and other misdeeds, including torture.

Following Ray's trial, US Attorney Damian Williams said he used violence, threats, and psychological abuse to try and control and destroy their lives.

"He exploited them. He terrorized them. He tortured them, Williams said at the time. "Let me be clear. Larry Ray is a predator," Williams said at the time. "An evil man who did evil things."

Prosecutors said that Ray "subjected his victims to sexual and psychological manipulation and physical abuse,” and laundered about $1 million from one victim under the guise of self-help.

Pollok will remain free on bail until her sentencing.

To read the entire New York Times story, click here.

