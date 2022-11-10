Tropical Storm Nicole: NY State Agencies Prepare Response For Expected Heavy Rain, Strong Winds

New York State agencies are preparing emergency response assets as Tropical Storm Nicole is set to move through the region, bringing potentially heavy rain and strong winds.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Thursday, Nov. 10, that numerous state agencies are preparing ahead of the storm, which is expected to move through the state as early as the evening of Friday, Nov. 11.

Hochul said the largest rainfall totals of two to three inches are expected in Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and Western New York, along with the Tug Hill plateau in the North Country region.

Maximum wind gusts up to 40 mph are also possible, with high wind speeds expected downstate, officials said.

"Starting Friday night, a late-season weather system has the potential to dump three inches or more of rain in some locations, and I urge all New Yorkers to prepare in the event of a flooding situation," Hochul said. "If you are planning to travel Friday and Saturday, please use caution and check local weather conditions before heading out."

The Department of Transportation has prepared for storm response with more than 3,280 supervisors and operators, the State said.

Officials said statewide equipment numbers include:

1,516 large dump trucks

333 large loaders

79 tracked and wheeled excavators

72 chippers

18 graders

14 vacuum trucks with sewer jets

14 tree crew bucket trucks

Additionally, the Thruway Authority has 651 operators and supervisors prepared to respond to any wind or flood-related issues, and the Department of Environmental Conservation has DEC Environmental Conservation Police officers, forest rangers, emergency management staff, and regional staff monitoring areas that are likely to be impacted by the storm.

State Police is prepared to deploy additional troopers to affected areas, and the Department of Public Service has about 7,125 workers available to engage in damage assessment and restoration efforts across New York State for the storm.

Officials advised residents to take the following precautions to prepare for the storm:

Know the county in which you live and the names of nearby cities. Severe weather warnings are issued on a county basis.

Learn the safest route from your home or business to high, safe ground should you have to leave in a hurry.

Develop and practice a "family escape" plan and identify a meeting place if family members become separated.

Make an itemized list of all valuables including furnishings, clothing, and other personal property. Keep the list in a safe place.

Stockpile emergency supplies of canned food, medicine and first aid supplies, and drinking water. Store drinking water in clean, closed containers.

Plan what to do with your pets.

Have a portable radio, flashlights, extra batteries, and emergency cooking equipment available.

Keep your automobile fueled. If electric power is cut off, gasoline stations may not be able to pump fuel for several days. Have a small disaster supply kit in the trunk of your car.

Officials also said residents should have disaster supplies on hand, including flashlights and batteries, a first-aid kit, emergency food and water, medicines, and a battery-operated radio.

