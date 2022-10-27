Trooper Injured After Being Hit On Tappan Zee Bridge by Alleged Drunk Driver

A New York State Police trooper is recovering after his patrol vehicle was struck by an alleged drunk driver on the new Tappan Zee Bridge.

The crash happened at around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, as the trooper was parked on the southbound shoulder running radar checks, according to State Police.

That’s when his marked police vehicle was reportedly struck from behind by Westchester County resident Linda Kramer, age 50, of Tuckahoe.

The trooper was taken to Montefiore Nyack Hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home, police said.

Kramer was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated after refusing a chemical test, according to police.

She was later released to a sober third party while she awaits her appearance in Greenburgh Town Court on Friday, Nov. 18.

The new Tappan Zee Bridge's official name is the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. The old Tappan Zee Bridge's official name was the Gov. Malcolm Wilson Bridge.

