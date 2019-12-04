Train Strikes SUV In Area, Teenage Driver Escapes Serious Injury

A 19-year-old woman escaped serious injury after her SUV was hit by a train in the area.

The crash took place around 11:57 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the Forester Avenue crossing in the Village of Warwick, said the Warwick Fire Department on Facebook.

Officials said the train did not have time to stop once it saw the vehicle crossing the tracks. After the vehicle was hit, it hit the pedestrian crossing sign on the side of the track.

The fire department said when they arrived on the scene, the driver was already out of the vehicle.

She was transported to St Anthony's hospital for evaluation, the department said.

An investigation is underway.

