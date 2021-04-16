Toyota Recalls 370K-Plus Vehicles Due To Wiring Problem

Hundreds of thousands of Toyota vehicles are being recalled due to potentially faulty airbags that may not inflate during a collision, the company announced.

Toyota is recalling approximately 280,000 Venza SUVs in the US that were produced between 2009 and 2015 due to an issue with the wiring of the airbags.

Nearly 100,000 Venza vehicles shipped outside the US were also subject to the recall.

The recall comes after Toyota reportedly received 31 reports of incidents and 56 warranty claims regarding the problem.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the problem is caused by damaged wires connected to the airbag sensor in the driver’s side door which can be caused over time with regular use.

If damage occurs, it can stop the side and curtain airbags from deploying when needed.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the faulty wiring. The company said that if an owner notices an SRS airbag light flick on the dashboard, it's a sign the Venza is experiencing the problem.

Toyota said that recalled vehicles will have their wires inspected and replaced, if necessary, at no cost to vehicle owners. The recall is expected to begin on Monday, May 31.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.