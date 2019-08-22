Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Off-Duty Cop Reportedly Attacked Outside Rockland Bar
News

Toyota Recalls 14K Vehicles Due To Faulty Backup Cameras

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Toyota announced it is recalling thousands of Rav4 models due to a faulty backup camera.
Toyota announced it is recalling thousands of Rav4 models due to a faulty backup camera. Photo Credit: KBB

Toyota is recalling more than 14,000 RAV4 models due to potentially faulty rearview cameras.

The company announced that it is recalling 14,215 of its 2019 RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid SUVs because their rearview cameras may not activate when the car is put in Reverse, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The vehicles subject to recall were produced between May 27 and July 27 this year.

As of May 1 last year, all new passenger cars, SUVs, and pickups are required to have a 10x20-foot zone of visibility behind them, typically by having a built-in rearview camera.

Toyota said that the backup camera issue has been traced to a damaged electrical connector.

During a part check, one of the pins on the audio display unit may have bent in a way that impacts the backup camera. When the driver shifts into reverse, the backup camera may not activate and display as it is set to.

There has been no reported crashes or injuries in connection to the recall.

According to the NHTSA, as recent as 2014, an average of 210 people were killed and another 15,000 were injured when cars backed into them. Many of those who were killed were children under the age of 5 who were not visible to drivers, even with the use of rearview and side mirrors.

Anyone with a recalled vehicle should be brought to a dealership, where mechanics will install a new audio device, without charging. Owners of RAV4 vehicles that are subject to recall are expected to receive notification in September or October.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Rockland Daily Voice!

Serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.