Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: CVS To Close 900 Stores As It Adjusts To Increasing Number Of Online Shoppers
News

Toyota Issues Recall For More Than 227,000 Camrys

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Toyota has recalled about 227,400 cars due to an issue that could increase the risk of crashing.
Toyota has recalled about 227,400 cars due to an issue that could increase the risk of crashing. Photo Credit: Pixabay/MatteoSunbreeze

Toyota has recalled about 227,400 cars due to an issue that could increase the risk of crashing.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the company announced the recall of certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota Camrys.

Toyota said the recalled vehicles "have a system that provides power brake assist when the driver depresses the brake pedal," and components of that system can wear and "lead to a sudden loss of power braking assist."

While non-power-assisted braking would still work, the company said this issue could lead to an increased risk of crashing.

Toyota dealers will repair or replace the vacuum pumps of the recalled cars for free, the company said. 

Owners will be notified of the recall by mid-January.

Toyota said owners can check to see if their car is included in a safety recall here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.