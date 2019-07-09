Contact Us
News

‘Toy Story 4’ Recall: Disney Pulls 80,000 'Forky' Plush Toys Over Choking Hazard

Zak Failla
Approximately 80,000 Toy Story 4 plus "Forky" toys are being recalled by Disney due to a potential choking hazard.
Approximately 80,000 Toy Story 4 plus "Forky" toys are being recalled by Disney due to a potential choking hazard. Photo Credit: United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

You do not have a friend in him.

As Toy Story 4 continues to dominate at the box office, Disney is recalling approximately 80,000 11-inch “Forky” plush dolls, the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission announced this week.

The recall was announced due to the product’s “googly” plastic eyes on the toy, which can detach, posing a potential choking hazard to younger children.

The toy has poseable arms, a base, rainbow screen art on top of the foot and plastic rolling “googly” eyes, CPSC said. The eyes are comprised of three parts; a white plastic base, a clear plastic dome, and a small black plastic disc within the dome, which represents the character’s pupil.

The recalled items have tracking numbers - which can be found on the sewn-in label attached to the base of the toy - of:

  • FAC-024868-18338
  • FAC-024868-19032
  • FAC-024868-19060
  • FAC-024868-19091

Recalled items were sold at Disney Stores nationwide, Disney Theme Parks, online at shopdisney.com and through the Disney store on Amazon Marketplace from April 2019 through June 2019 for about $20.

Disney said that consumers “should immediately take the recalled toy away from children and return it to any Disney Store retail location, Walt Disney World, or Disneyland Resort theme park retail store location for a full refund.”

