Town Holds Firm On Hudson Valley Gun Show Cancelation Despite Organizer Changing His Mind

Despite a gun show organizer changing his mind about canceling a show on Father's Day weekend due to recent mass shootings, a Hudson Valley town is holding firm.

The event, the NEACA Gun Show, was scheduled to be held in Ulster County on Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19 in Saugerties.

The show was canceled by mutual agreement between the town and the promoter, said David Petronis, president of NEACA last week.

But on Sunday, June 12, Petronis, angry over what he said in a statement was "political" maneuverings stated he planned to "hopefully," hold the show anyway.

On Monday, June 13, Saugerties Town Supervisor Fred Costello said he considered the show canceled and it would stay that way.

"As per the announcement made by the promoter and I, it is my view that the show is canceled," Costello said. "The board will be considering a motion at our next meeting that will reimburse the promoter for his cost associated with the show."

Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra said on Monday he is upset and "quite frankly angry," over Petronis attempting to back out of the agreement.

"I'm greatly concerned about the timing of the event and the unfair burden this will place on the taxpayers for the added security that will be needed at the show, the chief said.

"Small children and adults lost their right to have a life during recent mass shootings. Now is not the time to have a gun show, I look at this as a marketing ploy," he added.

The chief, who said he wholly supports the Second Amendment, believes protestors will picket the event if held, and extra security would be needed to protect patrons.

Petronis did not respond back to Daily Voice for comment on his statement and the show being canceled.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

