Three Nabbed Following Investigation Into Rockland Commercial Burglaries

Three people were nabbed by Spring Valley and Ramapo police following an investigation into commercial burglaries in Rockland County.

Quinten Jackson, 34, Michael Brookins, 36, and Tyree Jackson, 27, all of Spring Valley, were arrested after the department's served a search warrant around 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, on a residence in the village of Spring Valley, said Spring Valley Officer Matthew Galli.

During the search evidence from previous burglaries was recovered, as well as approximately a pound of marijuana and 6.5 grams of cocaine, Galli said.

The Spring Valley-Ramapo investigation was carried with the assistance of the Rockland County Intel Unit, Chaverim of Rockland County and the Rockland County Drug Task Force.

Jackson was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Brookins was charged with criminal possession of marijuana.

Tyree Jackson, who was arrested by the Ramapo Police, was charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools.

He was remanded to the Rockland County Jail.

Ramapo Police said Jackson is still facing multiple Spring Valley Police Department charges for burglaries, larcenies and criminal mischief in relation to at least six commercial burglaries in the Village.

