Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Increases In Infection Rate, Number Of Cases; Latest Breakdown
News

Three Hudson Valley Students Hospitalized After Eating Edible Marijuana

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Patricia DiChiaro Elementary School
Patricia DiChiaro Elementary School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three elementary school students in Westchester were taken to the hospital after eating edible marijuana.

The incident took place on Tuesday, April 5, in Yonkers when a student at the Patricia DiChiaro Elementary School brought what he thought was chocolate to school and shared it with two classmates, said Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos, of the Yonkers Police.

The chocolate turned out to edible marijuana and the three students, ages 12 and 13, who ate the chocolate became sick, Politopoulos said.

The teacher saw that something was wrong and brought it to the attention of the principal, he added.

All three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

"Also remember the state decriminalized the possession of marijuana for adults, so this is being looked at as an accident," Politopoulos said. "The message is parents need to be responsible with cannabis and keep it out of the hands of kids."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.