Three Charged For Separate Violent Incidents In Area, Authorities Say

Three men are facing charges in separate violent incidents involving weapons in a Hudson Valley city.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced the charges against three Port Jervis men on Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Christopher Sicina, age 22, was arrested by Port Jervis City Police on Monday, Jan. 3, and charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment, the DA's Office announced.

The charges stem from an incident on Wednesday, Nov. 3, where gunshots were fired at a home on Hammond Street in Port Jervis, Hoovler said.

Sicina was also charged with third-degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, according to the announcement.

John Donghia, age 32, was also arrested on Monday, Hoovler said.

The DA's Office reported Donghia was charged with the following felonies:

Attempted aggravated assault of a police officer

Menacing a police officer

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

He is accused of trying to stab a Port Jervis Police officer with a knife while officers investigated an incident at a home on East Main Street on Saturday, Dec. 25, Hoovler said.

Scott Leffler, age 57, was arrested the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 4, and charged with second-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, which are both felonies, the DA's Office said. He was also reportedly charged with second-degree menacing, a misdemeanor.

Leffler was arrested following an investigation into an incident on Ryan Street in Port Jervis. Leffler is accused of stabbing a victim with a knife, causing a small laceration to their chest, Hoovler said.

“I commend the police officers of the City of Port Jervis Police Department for their handling of these cases,” Hoovler said in a statement. “These unrelated cases of violent behavior involving the weapons demonstrate the dangers that police officers face every day to protect our communities. Police officers certainly deserve our gratitude for voluntarily risking their lives to keep us safe.”

