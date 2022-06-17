Contact Us
North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Return to your home site

Menu

North Rockland Daily Voice serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town

Nearby Sites

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
News

Three Become Unconscious After Chemical Release At Shop In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the incident.
The area of the incident. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Three employees at a Hudson Valley shop were overcome by hazardous fumes and passed out before being transported to an area hospital.

The incident took place in Orange County in the village of Montgomery around 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 at Pergamena - Handmade Parchment & Artisanal Leather at 11 Factory St.

When the Village of Montgomery Police arrived on the scene they found three employees who had passed out due to a release of hydrogen sulfate, said Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

As fire officials evacuated the building, the three employees were transported to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown, with non-life-threatening injuries, Nevel said.

Orange County Hazmat contained the scene and is investigating the incident. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.