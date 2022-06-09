Threat ID'd After 'Serious Matter' Caused Closure Of Area School District

Police have identified the juvenile who emailed a serious threat against a Hudson Valley elementary school that caused the district to close schools.

The threat was received in Orange County in the village of Montgomery on Monday, June 6.

According to Montgomery Village Police Chief William Herlihy, the threat was made against Montgomery Elementary School, causing the school board to close all area schools while the department, along with the FBI investigated its origin.

"The origin of the email has been identified and was made by a juvenile," the chief said.

Due to an ongoing investigation, the chief declined to say what was in the email.

All schools have reopened, but with an "enhanced" police presence, the chief added.

It's possible the juvenile could face charges once the investigation is complete, but the chief, who is working with the county attorney's office on the case, declined to confirm an upcoming arrest at this time.

Possible charges include making a terroristic threat.

"Students need to understand this is not the right thing to do," Herlihy said. "It scares other students, families, and parents."

The department is asking with information regarding the incident to call the department at 845-457-3666.

Assisting in the investigation included the FBI, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, and the town of Woodbury, as well as the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

This remains a developing story. Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

