Thousands Of Basketball Hoops Recalled More Than 4 Years After Death Of 14-Year-Old

Around 18,000 wall-mounted basketball hoop products are being recalled for posing a safety threat by randomly detaching and falling to the ground, officials said.

The recall comes more than four years after a 14-year-old boy was killed by a Goalsetter wall-mounted basketball goal when it fell on him in June 2018 in Granger, Indiana, according to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, which announced the recall on Thursday, Oct. 27.

The basketball goals, produced by Goalsetter Systems Inc., of Evansville, Indiana, were also the cause of severe facial injuries and a fractured leg in other similar incidents, CPSC officials said.

The recall includes all Goalsetter Adjustable and Fixed Wall Mount Series and GS Baseline Series 72-inch, 60-inch, 54-inch, and 48-inch wall-mounted goal systems, according to the CPSC.

These products are affixed with a white Goalsetter logo that consists of a white basketball to the left of the word “Goalsetter” printed in the lower left corner of the hoop's backboard, officials said.

"CPSC and Goalsetter are urging consumers to stop using the recalled basketball goals immediately and contact Goalsetter for free removal of the basketball goal with a full refund or a free inspection of the installed wall-mounted basketball goal and free installation of an additional safety bracket," CPSC officials said.

Goalsetter can be contacted at 855-951-7460 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and consumers can also contact them online here.

